It looks like some signature moves from AEW stars may have found their way into the next Virtua Fighter game.

Leaked footage making the rounds online from the upcoming Virtua Fighter 6 Crossroads appears to show attacks heavily resembling both Will Ospreay’s Hidden Blade and Ricochet’s Spirit Gun finisher being used in-game.

The footage surfaced on social media this week and quickly caught the attention of wrestling and fighting game fans alike. One clip appears to showcase a move nearly identical to Ospreay’s Hidden Blade, while another sequence seems to feature a version of Ricochet’s Spirit Gun attack.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding any partnership or crossover between AEW and the Virtua Fighter franchise.

Still, Ospreay himself reacted to the footage online and seemed blown away by the apparent nod to his finisher.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think a move I made up in the Hidden Blade would be in Virtua Fighter,” Ospreay wrote via X (see post below).

That reaction only added more fuel to speculation that the game could feature wrestling-inspired content in some capacity.

At this point, it remains unclear whether the moves are simply tributes or part of a larger collaboration. Fighting games have featured wrestling references before, including Bullet Club-themed content appearing in Tekken 7, so fans are already theorizing about what this could mean.

Quick buzz-builder for both communities.

Virtua Fighter 6 Crossroads currently does not have an official release date attached to it. However, anticipation for the game continues to grow ahead of the CEO 2026 fighting game tournament this August, where many fans expect a new trailer or additional information to finally be revealed.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think a move I made up in the Hidden Blade would be in Virtua Fighter. https://t.co/GnbXsPYsek — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 21, 2026