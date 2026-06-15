AEW’s Will Ospreay has fired back at IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji after the NJPW star once again criticized the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, recently going as far as calling for a boycott of the show.

Ospreay, a former NJPW standout who spent years representing the promotion around the world before signing with AEW, responded to Tsuji’s comments in a social media post on Monday.

“Or maybe have some pride in representing your company as the top lad,” Ospreay wrote. “When I held any IWGP championship I wanted to travel the world calling out the best to show them all New Japan is the better.”

The AEW star didn’t stop there, questioning the mindset of the current NJPW roster compared to the group he shared a locker room with during his tenure in the company.

“Obviously his home market is Japan [and] he has done great job in the top spot to me this screams ‘insecure,'” he continued. “The roster clearly isn’t as driven as the guys I was once surrounded by.”

Ospreay then doubled down on his criticism, arguing that NJPW talent should be eager to test themselves against top competition on a global stage.

“Just big belly boys wanting to keep playing ‘Free Play’ Grow a sack, fill it with some nuts, call out the BITW [and] show the world how good New Japan is….”

The latest exchange adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing discussion surrounding Forbidden Door and NJPW’s role in the annual supershow, with Ospreay making it clear he believes representing the promotion internationally should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a burden.