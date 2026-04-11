Will Ospreay has worked as an active NJPW star against an active title-holder in WWE.

With that in mind, he doesn’t understand why TNA Wrestling of all promotions are suddenly pulling talent from matches against AEW stars.

During an interview with Josh Martinez to promote AEW Dynasty 2026, “The Aerial Assassin” addressed the ongoing situation involving TNA stars being pulled from matches against AEW talent.

To make his point, he reflected on being the active IWGP Heavyweight Champion and taking on the at-the-time active WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

“I remember New Japan were a little bit like, ‘Hey, you can do the match but we’re a little bit like wanting to know what’s going to be happening in the match, if you know what I mean,'” he recalled. “And we had to get a lot of things ironed out and sorted. Pete’s always a cool guy.”

Ospreay continued, “But the fact that WWE and New Japan let that match happen and TNA out of all people, like who the f–k do you think you guys are? I’m sorry but it’s like all the s–t talk that they were giving about being a number two and it’s like you want to give permission for these guys to do that match and then pull them? I think that’s cowardly s–t, I’ll be honest with you. I think that says everything about what you view your talent as. You view them less than AEW talent and that they don’t want to grow and that they don’t want to develop and that they don’t want to give back to fans. So that’s my kind of standpoint on it. And that’s me being a hard TNA fan. Those beginning years that I watched, that 04 to 05 era will always be my favorite era in wrestling especially.”