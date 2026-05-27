A decade later, the legacy of Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet at Best of the Super Juniors is still being talked about.

On May 27, 2016, New Japan Pro Wrestling presented one of the most polarizing and influential matches in tournament history when Will Ospreay defeated Ricochet in a 16-minute, 47-second main event at Korakuen Hall during Best of the Super Juniors.

The bout became an instant talking point across the wrestling world for its innovative pacing, high-risk sequences, and athletic style.

While many praised the match for pushing the boundaries of modern wrestling, others were far more critical, including late former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader, who famously blasted the match at the time for relying too heavily on acrobatics instead of traditional storytelling.

Ten years later, Ospreay reflected on the landmark bout in a post shared on social media Wednesday.

“10 years ago today was the match that changed everything,” Ospreay wrote. “It’s crazy how quick time has flown by.”

Ospreay also looked back fondly on how both he and Ricochet have evolved since that match changed the trajectory of their careers.

“Seeing where me and ricochet are now in our careers makes me smile,” he added. “Grateful to have been part of the ‘flippy s–t’ generation.”

NJPW also acknowledged the anniversary of the match with its own tribute post.

“#OnThisDay in 2016, one of the most talked about matches in Best of the Super Jr. history had Will Ospreay facing Ricochet” NJPW wrote.

The match is widely viewed as one of the defining showcases of the modern junior heavyweight style and helped influence an entire generation of wrestlers that followed.

10 years ago today was the match that changed everything. It’s crazy how quick time has flown by. Seeing where me and ricochet are now in our careers makes me smile. Grateful to have been part of the “flippy shit” generation. pic.twitter.com/4KRXDOVlpF — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 27, 2026