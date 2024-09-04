Will Ospreay has shared the ring with his fair share of top pro wrestling stars.

Including “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, “The Aerial Assassin” reflected on his match in-ring showdown with the top-tier WWE Superstar from back in 2017 in British promotion WCPW, why the match was so unique and that he would be open to running it back any time.

“I remember it super fondly,” Ospreay said. “I have nothing but love for Drew and I hope he’s doing well. I haven’t kept in contact with him but I keep up with his work, and hope the same is mutual. If there was ever a chance to throw down I’d happily do it again. I think it was different as well because I had to work as a bad guy.”

Ospreay continued, “That’s such a different thing for people because obviously when you see my aerial offence it is something that you can’t help but cheer. I had to pick those moments very well with those types of matches, and I had to really dictate the pace of that match so that when I did explode in my aerial offence, it was more out of desperation rather than to get a pop from the audience. It wasn’t difficult to put together because we’d wrestled each other beforehand, but I think it was more along the lines of we wanted to tell a bigger story within that building as well. So it was great, I flipping love wrestling with Drew and I’d happily do it any day of the week.”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.