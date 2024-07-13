A new Will Ospreay documentary has arrived.

On Saturday, the AEW International Champion released “Closing My Chapter,” the official documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of his final days and last matches for NJPW and Revolution Pro.

“I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro,” Ospreay wrote via X. “To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man.”

Ospreay continued, “Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much. Big thank you to Mark Ashley Films for capturing and editing this, hope you all enjoy.”