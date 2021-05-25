NJPW superstar and former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay took to Twitter earlier today and shared an X-Ray photo of his injured neck, which unfortunately shows the extensive damage the Aerial Assassin suffered. While the full diagnosis has yet to be revealed Ospreay does add a sad face, indicating that he may be out of action for quite some time.

Ospreay was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight title last week because of the sustained neck injury. His tweet comes days after news surfaced that there was unrest from the NJPW roster due to the promotion’s handling of COVID-19 protocols and a severe lack of communication to their talent regarding the upcoming tours. You can read more about that here.