Will Ospreay would prefer to keep the focus on AEW rather than constantly discussing WWE during interviews.

The reigning AEW World Champion has frequently been asked about WWE throughout his time with All Elite Wrestling, with some of his previous comments generating criticism and debate among wrestling fans.

During a recent interview with Brandon Kravitz, Ospreay was asked whether he has grown tired of answering questions about WWE. While acknowledging that such questions come with the territory, he made it clear where his priorities lie.

“Oh, it’s just, I know it’s a part of the gig,” Ospreay said. “Like, people always asking, like, I can only give my opinion. I don’t really care about it. Like, it’s just I’d rather focus on AEW and I’d rather focus on, like, what we’re able to do here, and, like, what I believe AEW is changing the face of professional wrestling.”

Ospreay continued by expressing his enthusiasm for AEW’s product and the company’s direction.

“I love what we present. I love what we do. I love our wrestling. I love everything that, like, we’re all about. So, like, I couldn’t really care less about any other promotion.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ospreay discussed the arrival of The New Level in AEW, sharing his thoughts on Creed and Kofi joining the promotion.

The AEW World Champion praised both performers for their attitudes and willingness to contribute to the company’s continued growth.

“Oh, my, it’s been a joy here, man. Creed (and Kofi) both. I met him at a Wembley. They were both sound guys. Like, super nice. So, like, (I told them) you’re just like, you fit the vibe. You fit everything that’s, like, going along.”

Ospreay added that he appreciates what the duo brings to the AEW locker room.

“So just the fact that he’s here and he’s, like, so willing to help and give back to our little person promotion that’s just growing and growing. I’m just so happy that they’re a part of the team.”