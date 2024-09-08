Will Ospreay is still your AEW International Champion.

“The Aerial Assassin” defeated “The Bastard” PAC in a clear-cut Match of the Year candidate for 2024 at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

After several minutes of incredible back-and-forth action, fans saw PAC take Ospreay to the top-rope and look for an absolutely insane top-rope poison-rana, only for Ospreay to somehow land on his feet and counter with a charging hidden blade.

He went to hoist PAC up, but PAC countered with another poison-rana in mid-air. He went for the cover, but Ospreay popped up and hit a Styles Clash and a follow-up hidden blade for the pin fall victory to retain his AEW International Championship in an epic thriller.

Ricochet was shown wearing a suit and watching on via a monitor backstage during and again after the Ospreay-PAC match, indicating he could be next for “The Aerial Assassin.”

For complete AEW All Out 2024 results from Chicago, click here.

#AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC is sure to make Will Ospreay and the world never forget what "The Bastard" is capable of to regain the #AEW International Championship! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@BASTARDPAC | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/vYG7Vr65st — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

#AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has been looking forward to facing “The Bastard” PAC 1-on-1 for a LONG time. Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@WillOspreay | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/n20IwMYYc5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

Anything PAC can do, Will Ospreay feels like he can do better! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@WillOspreay | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/6VjlGvQOrz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024