Tonight’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured Will Ospreay battling Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States championship, with the winner set to face the Bullet Club’s Juice Robinson at a future date, who never lost the title, but had to temporarily relinquish it due to suffering appendicitis.

Despite Cassidy putting up a great effort against the highly-accomplished Ospreay the Aerial Assassin would eventually hit the King of Sloth style with the Hidden Blade.

After the match Osrpeay and Aussie Open would continue to attack Cassidy, but NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata came out to make the save. Highlights from matchup can be found below.

