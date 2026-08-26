Will Ospreay has revealed that he came close to joining WWE nearly a decade ago.

Before establishing himself as one of NJPW’s biggest international stars and eventually signing with AEW, Ospreay received an offer from WWE to compete in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani (see video below), Ospreay recalled WWE approaching him after his arrival in NJPW, but said the money being offered was significantly less than what he was already making in Japan.

“I received an offer in 2016 to be part of the Cruiserweight Classic, and they, I think they saw that there was a video that went into Korakuen Hall of me debuting with New Japan, and then they offered me a deal to sign there for them. But the money was terrible. It was bad. I was making more money in New Japan.

“That was the thing that blew my mind. I didn’t know I was going to get an offer from New Japan. I just wanted to go do it because the Super Juniors and the IWGP Junior title was one of the coolest things for me,” Ospreay added.

Ospreay ultimately remained with NJPW, where he went on to become one of the promotion’s most decorated foreign stars. Looking back, he said comparing the two offers helped make his decision relatively easy.

“So then after I signed my deal, it was funny comparing the two and just being like, ‘How am I making more money at this place?’ I mean, I’m sure I could have made more money in WWE if I’d have signed there and done a good job. But it just wasn’t for me. It’s never been something that has taken my interest at all,” he finished.

Ospreay spent several more years with NJPW, eventually moving from the junior heavyweight division to the heavyweight ranks and becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Champion before signing with AEW.

Also during the interview, Will Ospreay recalled witnessing CM Punk and Jack Perry’s backstage fight, stating, “Oh no, I know EXACTLY what happened!”

Now one of AEW’s biggest stars, Ospreay is preparing for another major moment in his career. He is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All In 2026, which takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.