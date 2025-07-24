– AEW kicked off a new World Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the challengers for The Hurt Syndicate’s titles at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. In the first tourney tilt, FTR defeated JetSpeed to advance. The bracket looks as follows:

– Will Ospreay made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois to give an impromptu update on his injury status. Ospreay noted that he has two herniated discs in his C2 and C6 that are going into his spinal cord, but that with the right physiotherapy, he might be back in time to work AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2025 in London, England.

– Athena attacked ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm following the AEW Women’s Champion’s victory over Billie Starkz in a title eliminator bout on AEW Dynamite this week. She teased cashing in her Casino Gauntlet title shot contract on the spot, but ended up getting attacked by her next ROH Women’s Championship challenger Alex Windsor before she could do so.