Will Ospreay made his full-time AEW debut in early 2024, officially making the jump from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he rose to international prominence.

Widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the world, Ospreay built his reputation in NJPW with a high-impact, emotionally driven style. Since arriving in AEW, he has continued to impress, showcasing his elite talent on a weekly basis.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Ospreay opened up about the differences he’s noticed between working in NJPW and AEW.

“The pacing is completely different,” Ospreay explained. “AEW is built around TV wrestling, so the intensity is constant—there’s no time to breathe. In New Japan, matches are more explosive in short bursts, which makes those moments stand out more. There’s a stronger focus on emotional storytelling and physical exchanges, and that gives the matches a deeper meaning.”

Ospreay also emphasized the importance of presentation and camera work, noting it as an area where AEW could learn from NJPW.

“New Japan’s presentation is on another level. I’m not a fan of excessive camera cuts, especially during sequences or impact moments. This is All Elite Wrestling—that middle word matters. If you’re signed to AEW, you should be elite. If someone misses a move like a superkick or splash, that’s on them, not the production crew. Keep the focus tight. I’ve never liked the hard cam—it takes me out of the match. Ringside cameras capture the emotion and intensity better, and that’s the style I prefer.”

Ospreay is currently preparing to face Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, set to take place at AEW Double or Nothing.

