Will Ospreay has revealed that he was medically cleared to return to the ring weeks before making his surprise comeback at AEW Revolution.

Ospreay returned during Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view in Los Angeles, appearing after Jon Moxley’s match and immediately targeting the reigning AEW World Champion.

The moment marked Ospreay’s first appearance since being written off AEW television following a brutal Death Riders attack late last year.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had been sidelined after undergoing surgery for a serious neck injury. His last match took place in August 2025 before he stepped away to address the issue.

Despite the lengthy absence, Ospreay noted on social media that he had actually been medically cleared to compete for several weeks before his Revolution return.

“Double fusion Surgery date: 17th September 2025,” he wrote. “Got cleared: 25th February 2026. Back: 15th March 2026.”

That clearance date came shortly after AEW had already begun teasing his eventual comeback.

The company aired a return hype video for Ospreay on the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, signaling that his in-ring comeback was on the horizon.