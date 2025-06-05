Will Ospreay issued a challenge to Swerve Strickland during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dyamite: Fyter Fest, calling him out for a match at AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster. The show opened with Ospreay speaking in the ring alongside Tony Schiavone, where he reflected on his failed attempts to unite Hangman Page and Strickland, admitting that it was never going to work.

Ospreay then took aim at Jon Moxley, saying Moxley’s AEW World Title reign is the reason AEW “sucks right now.” He added that if Moxley doesn’t like what the company has become, he can “piss off.”

He reiterated a promise he made to Hangman Page — to bring the World Championship back to AEW — and suggested that Strickland may try to prevent that. If necessary, Ospreay said he’ll stop Strickland himself, and formally challenged him to a match on next week’s show.

MJF says he’ll face Mistico at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico — but only if Mistico impresses him on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During a promo from The Hurt Syndicate on this week’s Fyter Fest special, MJF took the mic and dismissed Mistico’s reputation, claiming he — not Mistico — is the best wrestler in the world.

He called the CMLL star “a big fish in a very small pond” and made it clear that if Mistico can prove himself at next week’s AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster event, he’ll grant him the match at Grand Slam Mexico.

After successfully defending his AEW International Championship at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Kenny Omega was confronted by AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

The two champions stood face-to-face in the ring, each raising their title belts in a tense standoff.

Omega earned the win in a hard-fought four-way match against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada.

At AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Hangman Page made it clear where he stands — on his own. After saving Will Ospreay from a post-match ambush by CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti), Hangman grabbed a mic and delivered a sharp message – “I will never need or accept help from Swerve Strickland.”

While he came to Ospreay’s aid, Hangman insisted he doesn’t need anyone’s help to become AEW World Champion. He declared his intention to beat Jon Moxley at AEW All In on his own terms.

That resolve was immediately tested when Jon Moxley arrived, flanked by the Death Riders — Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli — who surrounded the ring. Ospreay returned with a pair of steel chairs, tossing one to Hangman. The standoff ended with Moxley calling off his crew and walking away without conflict.

Hechicero has aligned with the Don Callis Family.

Hechicero, a standout in CMLL and a familiar presence in AEW, is looking to solidify his presence in the company by linking up with the Don Callis Family. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed whether he’s a full-fledged member, he was introduced as an ally during a backstage promo at AEW Fyter Fest.

Callis appeared alongside Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to reveal that Hechicero will be teaming with the group in their battles against Bandido, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), and Paragon’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Also connected to the Don Callis Family is Brian Cage, who is currently out with an injury. Cage previously teamed with Hechicero during his run with the Cage of Agony.