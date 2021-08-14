NJPW superstar Will Ospreay recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his “On The Indies” podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how top WWE talent AJ Styles reached out to the Aerial Assassin after he won the prestigious IWGP World Heavyweight championship. Highlights are below.

Says Styles is the sole reason he got into wrestling:

“I remember sitting down with AJ…I had a match with him and when I found out I was wrestling AJ Styles, a tear rolled down my eye. It was the greatest night of my life. He’s the sole reason I got into wrestling” Will Ospreay revealed. “AJ was it for me. I started crying, I was so thankful. How genuine he was and he took the time to explain why we were doing things. I told him I was going to Japan. He was leaving for WWE. I told him I was going to Japan in April and he was like, ‘I’m proud of you, you’re going to do so well there.”

How Styles contacted him after his big title win:

“I won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and he dropped me a message like, ‘Bro, I’m so proud of you.’ It gets me every single time because that’s my hero and is such a big deal to me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)