Will Ospreay may be All Elite, but prior to that he was considered one of the biggest free agents on the market.

The Aerial Assassin made his name wrestling in NJPW and in companies all around Europe, including RevPro, WCPW, PROGRESS, and more. When Ospreay decided to spread his wings many fans knew that WWE or AEW were his likely landing options, with the former world champion ultimately choosing AEW. During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Ospreay reveals that WWE superstar AJ Styles did reach out to him and tried to sway him to WWE.

AJ was on the phone to me when he was trying to, I guess the right word would be ‘sway’ in making my decision on which company I should (sign with). And it flatters me because AJ is my hero, everything I wanted to become.

Ospreay later speaks on his affinity towards Styles, even calling him a mentor type who has always kept his eye on him.

I feel like he’s always kept an eye on me. I feel like even now, I guess that’s what the phone call was about, but he always keeps an eye on me every now and again but for me, coming (to AEW) was the right thing to do. I just knew coming here, I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to be part of a change in the culture.

At AEW Double or Nothing Ospreay will challenge for the International Championship. You can check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)