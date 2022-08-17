IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion & RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says he almost died from a recent kidney infection.

Ospreay was previously on the shelf from May 15 – June 8 due to the infection, forcing him to miss shows for NJPW, RevPro, and Warrior Wrestling. Ospreay took to Twitter today and revealed just how bad the infection was.

“So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died. My infection was that serious,” he wrote. “Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”

Ospreay defeated Tetsuya Naito in the G1 Climax 32 semi-finals on Wednesday, and will face Kazuchika Okada in the finals on Thursday. Ospreay and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will return to the ring for AEW soon in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions as they will face Death Triangle’s Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC.

Below is the full tweet from Ospreay:

