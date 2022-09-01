Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago was headlined by The Elite taking on the United Empire in a trios tournament semifinal, with the winner advancing to the finals at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

After the show went off the air the Empire, led by top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay, attacked The Elite and left them unconscious. Whether this plays out as a storyline for The Elite going into ALL OUT, or was just an angle for the crowd remains to be seen.

Today Ospreay took to Twitter to alert fans that his time in AEW is done for the time being. He takes the opportunity to thank Tony Khan before taking one more shot at Kenny Omega. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion’s full tweet reads:

“For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”

Check out his full tweet below.