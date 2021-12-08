One of the bigger stories occurring over the last few days has been NJPW superstar Will Ospreay getting pulled from his upcoming MLW appearance, with a slew of reports surfacing regarding what this means for the MLW and NJPW relationship.

However, the Aerial Assassin took to Twitter recently to address the situation, and alert fans that he will still be working for the promotion at some point in the future. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion writes, “Lads MLW will happen. Just not when it was meant too. Everyone calm your tits.”

Just not when it was meant too. Everyone calm your tits. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 7, 2021

