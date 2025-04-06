Will Ospreay is proud of the performance he and Kyle Fletcher put on in their Steel Cage match at the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view back on March 9.

“The Aerial Assassin” spoke about the memorable bout during a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast. While on the topic, Ospreay brought up WWE’s attempt in trying, and in his opinion failing, to top his cage match the very next night with CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on March 10, 2025.

“I can’t think of another cage match off the top of my head that’s like done the stunts, the storytelling, the drama,” Ospreay said. “People tried to top it the next day and they couldn’t.”

Ospreay continued, “So I could not believe the output and the support we got afterwards and just how people thought it was one of the greatest steel cage matches ever.”