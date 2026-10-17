Will Ospreay is hoping to share the ring with Adam Copeland in a singles match before the WWE Hall of Famer officially hangs up his boots.

During the October 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland qualified for the Clockwork Carnage match at AEW WrestleDream 2026. He also announced that he plans to retire from professional wrestling in 2027.

Speaking with 1010XL, Ospreay reflected on growing up as a fan of Copeland and the impact the wrestling legend has had on his career, particularly during his recovery from neck surgery.

“I mean I’ve grew up watching Adam and me meeting him in person was such a cool thing for me because a lot of people say never meet your heroes,” Ospreay said. “But like meeting him he’s brought me out such relief, especially going down my path when I was going in for neck surgery, he was amazing with all of that. He was great to be, like, an ear and a great, like, voice to be able to, like, listen to because he went through it himself.”

Ospreay went on to express his appreciation for Copeland’s presence in AEW while making it clear that he hopes to face him one-on-one before his retirement.

“I’m super grateful for his presence in AEW,” he continued. “And, like, I’m hoping that, like, if this is going to be the last run of his career, like, of course, I’m flattered to be in the Clockwork Carnage with him and everything is going to be about him, making sure that I keep that championship.”

The reigning AEW World Champion then delivered a direct message to Copeland regarding a potential future showdown.

“But then I just kind of want to say to Adam Copeland, like, you’ve got to save a date for me, boss.”

Ospreay and Copeland will both compete in the Clockwork Carnage main event at AEW WrestleDream 2026, where Ospreay’s AEW World Championship will be on the line.

The pay-per-view takes place tonight, October 17, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. For a complete preview of tonight’s show, click here.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW WrestleDream Results coverage.