AEW has added two more matches to the card for next week’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico event.

Will Ospreay is officially set to return to Arena Mexico for the second consecutive year, but this time he’ll compete in his first-ever AEW singles match in the historic venue. Ospreay will face former United Empire ally and longtime rival Mark Davis after Davis issued the challenge during a backstage promo on the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Davis also made it clear that there will be no outside interference from the Don Callis Family, ensuring the bout will be contested one-on-one.

Another new match announced for the show will see AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale team with The Brawling Birds to take on Mercedes Moné and AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion in six-woman tag team action.

The match was made after Nightingale’s championship celebration on Wednesday’s Dynamite was interrupted by Moné, who joined forces with Divine Dominion to assault the new champion before The Brawling Birds rushed to the ring to even the odds.

Previously announced for the event is “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico marks the company’s second event at the legendary Arena Mexico as part of its ongoing partnership with CMLL. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, from Arena Mexico in Mexico City.