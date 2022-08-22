Top British wrestling superstar Will Ospreay recently issued a short statement on his Twitter announcing that he will be stepping away from competing for Revolution Pro Wrestling following his RevPro British Heavyweight title loss.

The Aerial Assassin and leader of the United Empire lost the title to Ricky Knight Jr. at RevPro’s 10-year anniversary event yesterday, ending a streak that lasted 919 days. Ospreay says he is extremely thankful to everyone at RPW, especially its dedicated fanbase. His full statement reads:

Debuted ‘13. Signed with NJPW in ‘16 never left or reigned it in. Extremely thankful for my time in RPW & to everyone in the looker room. Together we kept the lights on for RPW. Taking a step back for my own health. Mad I’ve grown up in front of you guys. Thanks for everything.

Ospreay is coming off a string of huge losses. He was also defeated by Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax finals a few nights ago, his second major loss to the Rainmaker this year. He will be competing in the trios tournament along with Aussie Open on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check out his tweet below.