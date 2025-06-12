“Pro wrestling ain’t ballet.”

This was once again evident during the opening match at this week’s special AEW Summer Blockbuster themed edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, which aired back-to-back live on Wednesday night, June 11, 2025, from Portland, Oregon.

Within a minute into the match, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Taz and Ian Riccaboni were quick to point out the blood free-flowing from the nose of “The Aerial Assassin.”

They even speculated that it happened before the match, as it seemed so bad so early into the match, before much of anything happened. Taz suggested that a simple lock-up, or any of the mat-based wrestling and reversals they did in the opening sequence could have easily resulted in a broken nose.

Several times in the bout, Ospreay would stop and touch his nose, while blood dripped all over his hands and wrist tape. Regardless, the match continued through multiple commercial breaks, and kept the jam-packed crowd inside the Moda Center on their feet from bell-to-bell.

