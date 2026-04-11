Will Ospreay has been making the media rounds to promote the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view this coming Sunday night.

During an interview with Wrestling Brain, the AEW star spoke about possibly starting a new faction, competing against Vader in one of Vader’s last-ever matches, being inspired by Kenny Omega and being determined to hit Jon Moxley with the Tiger Driver.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded beow is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On possibly starting a new faction in AEW: “There’s always like a thought process with it. I don’t know, really, because it’s just one of those… United Empire was like my idea. It was my idea, and Great-O-Khan, I’ve got to throw him a bone as well. But it was my idea to like, be able to put together a group in Japan of like people from different walks of life, some different cultures in one, faction. To start my own thing and it not being called the United Empire would kind of- it wouldn’t feel right. Obviously, it’s crossed my mind. Like, I mean, I’ve spoken to Speedball, Mike Bailey and Jet (Kevin Knight) like loads of times, just to be like ‘oh we should have just a good guy faction.’ We should- whenever all the bad guys are backstage ripping up stuff and throwing things around we (go) ‘Oi don’t do that.'”

On competing against Vader in one of Vader’s last-ever matches: “No, not really, mate. I’ll be honest with you, I feel like- I’m sure everyone has like a great time watching that match, but, like, that day was just a flipping nightmare for me. It’s just a lot, and he was a bit of an odd bastard to deal with. But I don’t want to talk ill of him because he’s not around anymore, but it was quite funny to say I had one of his last matches.”

On how Kenny Omega still inspires him: “I mean, Kenny, I always get inspired by all the time. Like, I mean, I was in the Tokyo Dome when Kenny first rose to his prominence where he wrestles Okada for the first time, and it was at that moment where I was just kind of like, ‘okay, that’s the wall that I need to climb,’ and we’ve had so many- look, we’ve had two matches, one at the Tokyo Dome and one at Forbidden Door. We’ve won one each, and something sours me about the second one because maybe I did need Don to beat him, but I want to be able to be in a position where I could say, honestly, like, I think I could beat Kenny Omega clean. I don’t want to have that one day, but Kenny inspires me all the time to have the thing that happened to him where he nearly died. Like, I think, I think we all like blow past that and we don’t talk about it enough, but like, he actually was like so close to dying and he’s back and he’s looking the best that he’s looked in flipping years, man. He’s smashing it.”

On being determined to hit Jon Moxley with the Tiger Driver: “There isn’t a game plan, unfortunately. There is this going to be blind rage. There’s just going to be one objective that I’ve got, and it’s just to hit the Tiger Driver on him.”