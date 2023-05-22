Will Ospreay once again addresses his critics.

The former world champion spoke with Fightful about how much he curses during promos, where he recalled his passionate rant on Kenny Omega at the WrestleKingdom 17 presser. Here is what he had to say about that.

So there’s two sides of me when it comes to that promo. One side is the people that are telling me I can’t do a promo without swearing and to those people I say, ‘You must just watch the Disney channel every fucking day of your life.’ Just because somebody swears in a promo, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Have you ever seen Quentin Tarantino films? There’s swearing all the time. But they’re magical movies. But I do understand to reach that next level of audience, you do have to mind your P’s and Q’s, and I say cunt religiously. It’s my favorite word ‘cause it can mean a term of endearment or I could just fucking call you a cunt.

Ospreay then goes off on a rant about how much easier Omega and the stars in AEW had it during COVID as they didn’t have to deal with the severe restrictions like NJPW stars did in Japan.

You had your guys around ringside banging shit and making noise for you, and then you guys got to have fans back straight away. They were there, they couldn’t make any fucking noise. Do you know how hard that is? How taxing that is? All those guys, I bet maximum drive was a six hour drive for some of those cunts. You didn’t have to be locked in a fucking room no bigger than this room for two weeks. I honestly say anyone who dares belittle anything we did during that pandemic, you’re a cunt. You have no idea the fucking stress. There were points in the night where you’d call your missus. They’d go, ‘When are you coming home?’ I’d be like, ‘I don’t actually know because their measures keep changing in Japan.’ All those guys, they get to go to their missus or partner or whatever and they all get to cuddle up. We didn’t get to do that. Fucking months, bruv. They need to mind their P’s and Q’s, and when they know who the actual fucking wrestlers are, come knock on my door. I’ll show you who the fuck I am.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ospreay spoke about his epic showdown with Omega at WrestleKingdom 17 and why he is clamoring for a rematch. You can check out those comments by clicking here.