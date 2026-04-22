Will Ospreay recently spoke with The Sportster for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about his long awaited return to the ring, the 2026 Owen Hart Cup tournament and possibly challenging Darby Allin for the world title at AEW All In.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his return to the ring and his pay-per-view return at AEW Dynasty: “For sure, man. Like, I mean, I set such a high volume of, like, pay-per-view standard and pay-per-view quality matches before I got hurt. I wanted to come back and still be able to reassure people that pay-per-view Billy Goat is still one of the best wrestlers in the world, and undeniably, like, I feel like I proved it once again. It’s super scary because it still doesn’t feel like my head. I’m still getting used to this new neck that I’ve got now. So it’s a test, but so far I feel like I’ve been able to do all the old things that I did beforehand.”

On the possibility of being in the 2026 Owen Hart Cup tournament: “I’m hoping that I qualify anyway, but I’ve had… four matches I think so far and like I’ve barely escaped with the wins and quite a lot of them. So I don’t know if I’ll be like in contention. Hopefully the fact that I was a finalist last year is enough to put me in there. But I need to start racking up some big wins because I know, I know like the the toll it’s taking on my body and I’m not meeting the mark and like not like getting the the big wins I need to get. So hopefully like this match with (Mark) Davis will change this Wednesday.”

On possibly challenging Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In: “I know Darby doesn’t fear anything in this world, but I think nothing would scare him more than seeing however many British people chanting horrible things at him whilst I’m kicking the ever-loving shit out of him. That moment would be… I couldn’t put it into words because years ago when they first done that Wembley show, it didn’t seem like it was real and it didn’t seem like it was possible to especially fill it at the time, and I wasn’t even a part of the company back then. So the fact that I could never imagine what Wembley Stadium would look like, and now I’ve been in there, and I felt winning a championship in that venue, to win the most coveted prize in all pro wrestling, I think honestly it would just be one of those moments where I finally did something cool in my life that I can actually look back on and be proud about.”