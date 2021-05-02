IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay recently spoke with NJPW about the new responsibilities he has as the company’s top guy, as well as his goal of defeating rival Kazuchika Okada, who has been off the last NJPW tour so he can heal up from some lingering injuries. Hear Ospreay’s thoughts on both subjects below.

On the weight of being world champion of NJPW:

It’s made me more…obsessed, maybe?. I’ve wanted this for longer than I remember. Maybe some people might not agree that I should be in this position, but it’s the culmination of the journey I’ve taken. Ibushi’s right, it is heavy. Now I’m looked upon as a history maker in the new age. I’m the first British holder of an IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the first non-Japanese to ever hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. So I’m responsible for setting a standard and ushering in this new era. I’m ready for that responsibility.

On Okada taking time to heal his injuries: