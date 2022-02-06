British wrestling superstar Will Ospreay called out former AEW world champion Jon Moxley at today’s RevPro event in London. The Aerial Assassin was unhappy with the reception Moxley received for his announced return to NJPW, and plans on taking the fight right to the Purveyor of Violence.

Ospreay called out Jon Moxley at RevPro tonight, perhaps teasing a match in Chicago pic.twitter.com/0iPft9yxiB — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) February 6, 2022

Ospreay has held the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight championship since defeating Zack Sabre Jr. back in February of 2020. After the COVID-19 outbreak Ospreay would return to NJPW, where he dethroned Kota Ibushi to being his first reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight championship.

Whether Ospreay is hinting at a matchup with Moxley at the NJPW show in Chicago, or somewhere later down the line remains to be seen.