AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will once again join forces for the annual Forbidden Door event, scheduled to take place this August at the iconic O2 Arena in London. The highly anticipated crossover show continues to spotlight top talent from AEW, NJPW, and their global partners.

Front and center in the promotional campaign is Will Ospreay, who appears eager to make a major impact at this year’s event. In a recent interview with The Daily Star, the AEW star discussed his vision for the show and named a few high-profile opponents he has in mind.

“There are so many options,” Ospreay said. “Thanks to the amazing partnership AEW has with New Japan and CMLL, I’ve been thinking about what kind of match could really draw attention. One idea that keeps coming back is a rematch with Kazuchika Okada. We faced off in Reading ten years ago, and the record heavily favors him—nine wins to my two. That’s a story I’d love to revisit at Forbidden Door.”

Ospreay also mentioned a potential showdown with fellow Brit Zack Sabre Jr., highlighting how most of their previous encounters have taken place in Japan or smaller UK venues. “Doing that match in a massive arena would be special,” he noted.

Another intriguing name Ospreay threw into the mix was Gabe Kidd. “There’s real animosity between us—it’s a North vs. South thing. We’d definitely need a censor button if we go at it,” he joked.

Ultimately, Ospreay is keeping his options open, aiming to make this year’s Forbidden Door a defining moment. “I want one of the biggest matches you can possibly have,” he said.

Before turning his full attention to Forbidden Door, Ospreay has a major bout lined up. He’ll face Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)