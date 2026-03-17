Will Ospreay is back, and already looking ahead to a massive moment for AEW later this year.

Following his return at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, Ospreay resurfaced after being sidelined due to neck surgery stemming from the aftermath of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Now that he’s back in the mix, “The Aerial Assassin” is turning his attention toward AEW’s next stadium spectacle.

In a newly released promotional video for AEW All In 2026’s presale, Ospreay hyped up the company’s return to London, England, where the event will once again take place at Wembley Stadium.

Safe to say, he’s setting the bar high.

“What’s going on guys? Long time no see,” Ospreay stated. “This is The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay and I need to tell you guys that on the 30th of August, AEW presents All In in London, once again in Wembley Stadium.”

Ospreay didn’t stop there, making it clear he believes the event will surpass anything the company has done before.

“Make sure you get your tickets because this is going to be the biggest night in AEW’s history.”