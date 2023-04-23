Will Ospreay is far from done with Kenny Omega.

The Aerial Assassin returned to action this past weekend after being out with a shoulder injury, one that he sustained in the New Japan Cup tournament last month. Ospreay not only returned but became the new 1PW World Champion, a triumph that he celebrated with a new post on Twitter. Along with a photo of him carrying his new title Ospreay writes, “I’m a war you’ll never win, but I love the optimism.”

Don Callis decided to take an unnecessary shot at the NJPW star by posting a picture of Kenny Omega holding the IWGP United States Championship, which he won from Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17 at the beginning of the year. Ospreay immediately responded to the “Invisible Hand” and told him that his war with the cleaner is not done yet.

War ain’t over dickhead — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 23, 2023

Ospreay is currently involved in a tournament to determine the next challenger for Omega and the IWGP United States Championship. Stay tuned.