NJPW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Will Ospreay recently spoke with Wrestle Inn on A Drink At The Inn, where the Aerial Assassin spoke on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on rising AEW talent HOOK joining the United Empire, an NJPW faction that Ospreay founded over a year ago. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he thinks HOOK would be a good fit:

“I can’t think of anyone better to bring in [to United Empire] right now, maybe HOOK, that’s it. Taz & me got along good. I saw those two talking backstage and I went ‘When’s your boy coming over to Japan?’. HOOK’s face was like, a mixture of fear of coming over to Japan and having me look after him.”

How much he loves HOOK’s work:

“Any of the night out stories where Will Ospreay has taken people out to Roppongi, and they’ve maybe not come back the same person. However, they might have become a bit of a better wrestler. It was like very complimentary, I love that guy, I love HOOK, I love the aura about him so I’d love to put him in, it would be jokes to have him a part of it, so if he wants in.”

