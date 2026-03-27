Will Ospreay is officially back in the mix.

And not just in AEW.

After returning to in-ring action following a lengthy injury layoff, Ospreay is now set to step back into a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring for the first time in over two years.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will reunite with his United Empire stablemates, Great-O-Khan and HENARE, for a six-man tag team match at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2026 on April 4.

They’ll be squaring off against Yuya Uemura, Taichi, and El Desperado.

It’s a notable return for Ospreay, who underwent neck surgery in 2025 and was sidelined for several months before finally making his comeback at AEW Revolution.

Big moment for Ospreay.

During his time away, Ospreay made it clear that while AEW would remain his home base, he still had his sights set on making occasional appearances in NJPW once medically cleared.

That goal is now becoming a reality.

Ospreay also showed up at NJPW New Year Dash 2026, where he had a tense interaction with Callum Newman, the current leader of his former United Empire faction.