Will Ospreay will be defending the Warrior Wrestling Championship against MLW star Davey Richards at Warrior Wrestling 22 on May 28 in St. Louis.

At Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling XXI event, Ospreay retained the title against Blake Christian and after the match, Ospreay called out Richards. He said that it was a dream match that he has been waiting years to have. Here is the updated card:

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Davey Richards (Warrior Wrestling Title Match)

Jeff Cobb vs. JONAH