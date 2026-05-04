There are new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions coming out of Wrestling Dontaku 2026.

The semi-main event of the show saw Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Oleg Boltin put their titles on the line against United Empire’s Will Ospreay, HENARE, and Great-O-Khan in a hard-hitting trios clash.

In the end, it was United Empire who walked away with the gold.

The finish came after a well-orchestrated triple-team sequence on YOSHI-HASHI. HENARE and Great-O-Khan held him in place, setting the stage for Ospreay to spring off the ropes and connect with his devastating Hidden Blade.

That was it.

Great-O-Khan followed up by securing the pinfall victory, sealing the win and capturing the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships for United Empire.

The title change adds even more momentum to Ospreay, who has been making waves across multiple promotions.

As previously noted, Ospreay recently aligned United Empire with him in AEW as part of his ongoing feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, further strengthening his position on both sides of the wrestling landscape.