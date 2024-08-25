Will Ospreay is once again your AEW International Champion.
The Aerial Assassin defeated MJF at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium after hitting the Tiger Driver 91, a move he was hesitant to use after its devastating effects on Bryan Danielson. That’s not all. MJF was going to use a weapon on Ospreay but was attacked by Daniel Garcia, who has been out of action for months after MJF placed a vicious beating on him.
HE'S BACK!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @The_MJF | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/7534IW7mct
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#ANDNEW #INTERNATIONALChampion!
"The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/PDXaG3WbRO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#AndNEW!
Your NEW #AEW INTERNATIONAL Champion is ‘The Aerial Assassin’ @WillOspreay!#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/enESpJhAoJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
This ends MJF’s reign at just 39 days.
Follow along with our full coverage of AEW All In here.