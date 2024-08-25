Will Ospreay is once again your AEW International Champion.

The Aerial Assassin defeated MJF at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium after hitting the Tiger Driver 91, a move he was hesitant to use after its devastating effects on Bryan Danielson. That’s not all. MJF was going to use a weapon on Ospreay but was attacked by Daniel Garcia, who has been out of action for months after MJF placed a vicious beating on him.

This ends MJF’s reign at just 39 days.

