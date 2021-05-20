Will Ospreay has vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

NJPW announced today that he is out of action with a neck injury. As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on how long he will be out of action. NJJPW issued the following:

Will Ospreay injured; vacates world title

On May 4’s night two of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury. As a result, Ospreay will not be participating in the next series of events and will instead return to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation.

There is no timetable for Ospreay’s return to action at this time, and as a result, his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be vacated.

Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date.