Top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account addressing Japan’s new travel restrictions due to the new COVID-19 variant, something the aerial assassin vows will not stop him from appearing at the promotion’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16, where he will face the winner of Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship.

Ospreay writes, “Shingo can’t stop me. Okada can’t stop me. Covid can’t stop me. January 5th 2022, I’ll be there.”

NJPW President Takami Obari recently told Tokyo Sports that foreign wrestlers who regularly participate for NJPW and have work visas will be able to enter the country as long as they properly quarantine.