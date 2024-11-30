Some updates in the AEW Continental Classic tournament have been announced.

During the November 30 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Shelton Benjamin vs. Kyle Fletcher will take place in Gold League action in the AEW Continental Classic on the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also announced is Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Gold League action on the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming show on December 11, as well as Brody King vs. Ricochet in Gold League action.

Additionally, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash on December 18 will feature Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in Gold League action.