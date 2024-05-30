– AEW began the promotional push for the arrival of NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion & CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer with a special video package on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. She ended up appearing and confronting TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

Here is an exclusive look at the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion & CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@njpwglobal | @CMLL_OFICIAL | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/l7yKekV9mR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

– It was announced during AEW Dynamite this week that Will Ospreay will make the first defense of his AEW International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly on this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

– Trent Beretta joined The Don Callis Family on this week’s AEW Dynamite. He did a sneak attack to Orange Cassidy after the “Freshly Squeezed” one turned down the initial offer from Callis.