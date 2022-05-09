Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne has been announced for the GCW I Never Liked You event.

Wayne was asked by Joey Janela on Twitter to call his shot for a match at his Spring Break shows after being pulled from The Wrld on GCW in New York City due to his age.

Wayne replied: “Will Ospreay.” Now he gets his wish when he takes on the top NJPW star, who makes his GCW debut at the June 19 event in Providence, Rhode Island.

It will be available as a live pay-per-view on FITE.tv at Fete Music Hall with limited tickets remaining.

Indie Hall of Famer LuFisto, Jack Cartwheel, Ninja Mack, Tony Deppen, Second Gear Crew, and Janela are advertised to appear.