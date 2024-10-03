The card for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continued to take shape at the first AEW television taping of this week.

At the special milestone AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 2, four new matches were made official for the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view event.

During the show, Chris Jericho vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship and “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Championship were announced, and Darby Allin issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and fight him at the PPV event scheduled for October 12.

Additionally, after this week’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, it was announced that Will Ospreay will be defending his AEW International Championship against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita in a trios title tilt at the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 special event.

Along with those matches, the 10/12 PPV event will also feature hometown hero “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson putting his AEW World Championship on-the-line against Jon Moxley.

AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 12 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.