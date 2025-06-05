A big main event-level match appears to be set for the next AEW themed event.

The opening segment of the AEW Fyter Fest four-hour special on June 4 from Denver, CO. featured Will Ospreay being interviewed live in the ring by Tony Schiavone.

Before being interrupted by CRU duo Action Andretti and Lio Rush, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about his intense backstage interaction with Swerve Strickland after trying to get he, Hangman Page and himself on the same page before Hangman challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12 in Arlington, TX.

During the interview, Ospreay issued a challenge to Swerve for a one-on-one showdown, noting it will be Ospreay vs. Swerve II at next week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster. Later in the show, Ospreay vs. Swerve II was, in fact, officially announced for the 6/11 special event in Portland, OR.

