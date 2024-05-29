Will Ospreay makes a wild pitch for AEW.

The Aerial Assassin and new International Champion spoke with Adrian Hernandez about a wide range of topics, which included Ospreay’s thoughts on his few stints with TNA, formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling. During the chat Ospreay suggested to AEW that they hire Scott D’Amore, who was let go from his position as TNA President back in January.

Having the initials TNA. I remember when I was back there for the IMPACT show where they announced it was going to be TNA in January. I looked in the ring and I saw Scott D’Amore in there. I can’t tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore. If there was anything that I want to put out there; if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy run Ring of Honor or something. The passion that he had for TNA, and just how he completely single handily transformed that company. I watched him say ‘this is TNA,’ and I saw Josh Alexander in there, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, all these guys, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that was TNA! That is TNA!’ All the guys they have backstage, that is TNA.

D’Amore’s firing was one of the biggest stories of the year, with a number of TNA talents sending Anthem Entertainment (TNA’s parent company) a letter expressing their frustration with the decision. Check out Ospreay’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)