Will Ospreay has a dream intergender match in mind, and it’s against one of STARDOM’s biggest stars.

Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which also featured talent from STARDOM and CMLL, Ospreay was asked about potential opponents he’d still like to face from the partner promotions.

While speaking with Sactown Sports (see video below), “The Aerial Assassin” didn’t hesitate when naming his top choice.

According to Ospreay, STARDOM standout AZM is at the top of his wishlist, even acknowledging that an intergender match would require some flexibility.

“AZM. A little STARDOM girl. She’s sick. Like, she’s my favorite wrestler,” Ospreay said. “Like, I just want to wrestle with AZM. I don’t know if we can make that happen because I don’t know, like… different genders there, but, like, I think we can bend the rules slightly so we can do AZM versus Ospreay.”

Ospreay then turned his attention to potential opponents in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, admitting there aren’t many names left on his list. However, he did point to one veteran he wishes he had the chance to share the ring with.

“That’d be great,” he continued. “But there’s no one really in New Japan. Actually, I’ll tell you what, there is one person in New Japan I would love to have wrestled, Goto Hirooki. Hirooki Goto, sorry. My bad. I don’t know why I said his name in reverse there.”