Will Ospreay has revealed that fans shouldn’t expect an Assassin’s Creed-inspired entrance at this year’s AEW All In, while also opening up about the emotional significance of competing for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking with Gaming Bible, Ospreay explained that although he has considered incorporating the popular video game franchise into one of his entrances, he doesn’t want to overdo the spectacle after his memorable presentations at previous All In events.

“Maybe not next month at Wembley, just because we had two real stellar entrances on both All In shows in 2023 and 2024, I don’t want to oversaturate it. If we were to do it again, some strings will need to be pulled, and I do have something in my back pocket related to Black Flag, but I’m saving that for further down the line.”

Ospreay also discussed the influence Assassin’s Creed has had on his character, as well as touching on his neck injury, recovery, and his upcoming AEW World Championship showdown with Kenny Omega at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Looking back on his journey, Ospreay recalled how his parents helped nurture his dream of becoming a professional wrestler when he was just a teenager.

“Honestly, it’s so hard to put into words. So I tell people the story of when I was a 14-year-old kid, when my mum and dad bought me a wrestling ring to put in my back garden. Mainly because I was a little troublemaker, at that age where I grew up, it was a natural thing to find yourself in trouble.”

He continued by explaining that, unlike many of his classmates, wrestling was always his only ambition.

“My mum and dad thought that the best way to keep me off the streets and keep me home was to keep my passion burning alive, and put a wrestling ring in our back garden. I always remember in school, every boy wanted to be a football player. But I just wanted to be a professional wrestler, and people laughed at me.”

With All In approaching, Ospreay reflected on everything he has accomplished throughout his career and what it would mean to make history by capturing the AEW World Championship in front of his home fans.

“Now, being the age that I’m at now, where I’ve wrestled in front of 40,000 people in the Tokyo Dome, nearly 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium, I’ve got to dip my toes into so many amazing moments in wrestling. Now I get to return to Wembley Stadium. I’m fighting for a piece of history that no one else in the world can say that they’ve done. Being the first Englishman to win a World Championship on home soil is such a huge thing that I could never even dream of.”

Ospreay admitted the opportunity is difficult to describe, adding that he hopes his story can inspire others to chase their own dreams.

“It’s a feeling that I struggle to put into words, of how special it feels to be in this position and fighting for that prize. I am grateful, man. I’m so grateful. To be able to influence a new generation coming through and to give hope to anyone who was ever told that they’re not going to be able to fulfil their dreams because of where they’re from.”

He concluded by emphasizing that despite not excelling academically, he never lost faith that wrestling would eventually lead him to this moment.

“I wasn’t an academic kid; I just had a belief in my stomach that pro wrestling was going to pay off one day. And next month, I’ll be in Wembley Stadium fighting for the most important prize in pro wrestling. I hope I can just walk away as the first Englishman to ever do it.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on August 30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage from Wembley Stadium in London, England.