NJPW superstar Will Ospreay recently joined the Wrestle Inn podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Katsuyori Shibata, and how he wants Shibata to sign a waiver if they wrestle because Ospreay believes his Hidden Blade finisher would potentially end him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Tells Shibata that if they wrestle it will not be a grappling match, and his Hidden Blade finisher might kill him:

“The way I see things is, you’re lucky to be alive as it is. People are probably getting excited, but do you really want to put him against a guy whose finisher is an elbow to the back of the skull? I’m not going to engage with Shibata in a grappling match, do you think I’m some type of mad grappler? I know what I need to do and I stick to my ability. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where there is no chance of me winning a match.”

Says that if they have a match he will have to sign a waiver:

“If we’re gonna wrestle, it’s going to be a normal pro wrestling rules match. I need you to sign something [a waiver]. If you get in the ring with me, I’m going to hit that elbow. That’s been the difference-maker. I need him to sign a waiver. I need the therapy after, that waiver needs to pay for the therapy I’m going to need.”

