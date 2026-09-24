“Speedball” Mike Bailey has officially joined the United Empire.

During a backstage segment on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bailey accepted an invitation from Will Ospreay to become the newest member of the faction.

Bailey initially appeared hesitant about the offer, citing his recent history with partners in AEW. He ultimately agreed to join forces with Ospreay ahead of their tag team match against the Death Riders later in the show.

The move marks Bailey’s first faction affiliation since the short-lived Jet Set Rodeo earlier this year.

Bailey has also enjoyed championship success alongside other partners in AEW. He is a former two-time AEW World Trios Champion, previously holding the titles alongside Mistico and Kevin Knight.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 9/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.